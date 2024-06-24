Boulevard of not-so broken dreams: Green Day to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Josh Johnson

Green Day is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The "American Idiot" trio is part of the Walk of Fame's 2025 class, along with fellow musicians Depeche Mode, The B-52s, WAR, Fantasia, The Isley Brothers, Busta Rhymes, George Strait, Keith Urban, Los Bukis and the late Prince.

"Each honoree truly embodies the essence of excellence in their respective fields," says Peter Roth, chairman of the Walk of Fame Selection Committee. "The committee and I cannot wait to see our honorees becoming part of this world-famous walkway!"

Star recipients have two years to schedule their unveiling ceremonies from the date of selection.

