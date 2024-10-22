Bowl for Ronnie announces 2024 lineup of celebrity bowlers

Bowl for Ronnie, the annual bowling tournament celebrating the life of the late Ronnie James Dio, has announced the lineup of celebrity players for its 2024 event.

Among those taking part include Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, original Dio drummer Vinny Appice, Ozzy Osbourne bassist Rob "Blasko" Nicholson, Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes and Megadeth's Dirk Verbeuren.

The 2024 Bowl for Ronnie takes place Nov. 14 at PINZ Bowling Center in Studio City, California. As always, it raises money for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund.

Dio passed away of stomach cancer in 2010 at age 67.

