Bret Michaels, Night Ranger & more set for Maryland’s M3 Rock Festival

By Jill Lances

Bret MichaelsQueensrÿche and Night Ranger are among the acts confirmed for the 15th annual M3 Rock Festival, taking place May 4 and 5 at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

The Saturday bill features a headlining performance by Queensrÿche, along with Stephen Pearcy of Ratt, Quiet Riot, and more. Michaels, with special guest Dee Snider, will headline Sunday night, with the bill also including Night Ranger and Stryper.

The two nights will end with what's being described as a "once-in-a-lifetime M3 exclusive encore jam session featuring anyone and everyone from this year's lineup."

“I’m truly excited to be back at M3,” Michaels shares. “It’s a great rock festival, and I promise you I’m bringing all killer hits, no filler, and a big show! I want the fans to unleash their inner Rockstar.”

Tickets for the festival go on sale Friday, December 15, at 10 a.m. ET. More information, including the complete lineup, can be found at m3rockfest.com.

