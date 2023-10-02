Brian May blasts use of mice to test theory that Queen music can help diabetes patients

Queen's Brian May has hit out at researchers who seem to have discovered that listening to the band's music could help release insulin and keep diabetes under control in patients.

The guitarist shared an article originally posted in Forbes about the discovery, explaining on Instagram that while he's happy "We will Rock You can be good for your health," he's not happy scientists "tortured mice" in order to test their theory.

“It’s now well known that many drugs and procedures that work in mice or rats do NOT work in humans,” he writes. “And, ethically, causing pain to one species to cure the ills of another is clearly unjustifiable. So the laws requiring tests on animals MUST be changed.”

He adds, “I’m horrified that these scientists could gaily make these unfortunate animals suffer to prove a point that should have been made using human volunteers. Then I would have been smiling.”

Finally, May concludes, “It’s so easy to gloss over the disgusting way we treat animals. It has to stop. It’s high time that scientists became responsible for what they do. Time they took responsibility for the way they behave," adding, "I will NOT be celebrating this news tonight.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.