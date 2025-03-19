Brian May on the possibility of new Queen music: ‘I think it could happen’

It's been years since Queen has released any new material, but that could be changing. In a new interview with Mojo, guitarist Brian May suggests that new music from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band is not out of the question.

"I think it could happen," May tells the mag. "Both Roger (Taylor) and I are constantly writing and coming up with ideas and doing things in our studios."

He adds, “I could have the beginnings of a Queen song right there in front of me now. It’s just whether the idea reaches maturity or not. It’s whether that seed can grow.”

Queen released their final album, Made in Heaven, in 1995, four years after the death of frontman Freddie Mercury. It used vocals recorded before Mercury's death combined with new music recorded by the surviving members of the band.

In 2022 they also released the single “Face it Alone,” featuring Mercury vocals recorded 30 years earlier.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.