Brian Setzer to release new solo album, 'The Devil Always Collects,' in September

Brian Setzer is ready to share some new music. The Stray Cats frontman will release the new solo album The Devil Always Collects on September 15.

The album is Setzer's first record since 2021's Gotta Have The Rumble, and he's also sharing its first single, "Girl on the Billboard."

“It’s an old truckers song,” Brian explains. “At first I wasn’t getting the sound I wanted until I picked up my Gretsch 1957 Duo Jet 6131 Firebird. I mean, the sound is monstrous, dirty and twangy.”

And Brian is gearing up to play those songs live, as he's set to kick off his first tour in four years, the Rockabilly Riot tour, on September 27 in Red Bank, New Jersey. A complete list of dates can be found at briansetzer.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.