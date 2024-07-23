British blues-rock legend John Mayall dead at 90; boosted careers of Eric Clapton, Mick Taylor & more

British blues and rock musician John Mayall passed away Monday at the age of 90.

"It is with heavy hearts that we bear the news that John Mayall passed away peacefully in his California home yesterday, July 22, 2024, surrounded by loving family," read a post on his Facebook page. "Health issues that forced John to end his epic touring career have finally led to peace for one of this world's greatest road warriors," adding, "John Mayall gave us ninety years of tireless efforts to educate, inspire and entertain."

The post noted, "We, the Mayall family, cannot thank his fans and long-list of bandmembers enough for the support and love we were blessed to experience secondhand over the last six decades."

Mayall was the frontman of the band the Bluebreakers, which was formed in 1963. Different incarnations of the band featured artists who would go on to be huge rock stars of the' 60s and '70s, including Eric Clapton, Fleetwood Mac's John McVie, Mick Fleetwood and Peter Green, The Rolling Stones' Mick Taylor, Cream's Jack Bruce, Journey's Aynsley Dunbar and more.

Mayall and the Bluesbreakers released their now-classic debut album, Bluesbreakers with Eric Clapton in 1966. Mayall's best-known song in the U.S. was the harmonica-centric track "Room to Move."

Mayall, a two-time Grammy nominee, was set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this October in the Musical Excellence category. He was also made an Officer of the British Empire, or OBE, in 2005.

Mayall's career lasted six decades. He released his final studio album, The Sun is Shining Down in 2022 and played his final show in March of that same year in San Juan Capistrano, California.

