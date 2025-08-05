British musician Terry Reid, who turned down offers to front Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple, dies at 75

British musician Terry Reid, most famously known for turning down offers to front Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple, has died at the age of 75.

His death was confirmed by Cleopatra Records, which said in a statement that the team was "deeply saddened by Reid's passing."

"Terry wasn’t just a legend—he was a true original. His voice had that rare magic that could shake a room or break your heart in a single note," read the statement. "But beyond the voice, Terry was warm, funny, and utterly himself—always. Working with him was never just business; it was a pleasure, a lesson, and often, a bit of beautiful chaos."

While a cause of death was not revealed, in July Reid postponed a fall tour of the U.K., Ireland and Norway due to "medical issues arising from recent treatment for cancer." A GoFundMe was also set up to help pay his medical bills.

Reid released seven solo albums throughout his career and toured with such artists as The Rolling Stones, Cream, Jethro Tull and Fleetwood Mac. Several of his songs were also recorded by other musicians, including Crosby, Stills & Nash, Jackson Browne, The Hollies and The Raconteurs.

After his band the Yardbirds disbanded in the late '60s, Jimmy Page offered Reid the spot as vocalist in his new group, but Reid turned him down because he was already committed to opening for The Stones. Page’s band would go on to become Led Zeppelin, with Reid suggesting Robert Plant for the frontman gig.

Plant paid tribute to Reid on Instagram, writing, "His voice, his range ... his songs capturing that carefree era ... Superlungs indeed." He also acknowledged the part Reid played in him getting the Zeppelin gig, noting, "He catapulted me into an intense new world he chose to decline."

Reid also passed on an offer from Ritchie Blackmore to replace original frontman Rod Evans in Deep Purple.

Graham Nash, who produced Reid's 1976 album Seed of Memory, shared a tribute to Reid on his Instagram page, writing, "He was such a force. A talent beyond what I can express right now." He added, "That voice. That guitar playing. That wonderful person we will all miss so dearly."

David Coverdale and Glenn Hughes, both of whom were in Deep Purple, also shared tributes. Coverdale called him an "Incredible singer, writer" and "One Of The Absolute Best," while Hughes wrote that Reid was "one of the greatest Rock n Soul singers of Any generation."

