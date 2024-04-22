Broken Arrow man convicted of charges after meeting teen online

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — ******UPDATE***** The rape charge, and child pornography charges, were dropped against Dalton Michael Dorsey. Dorsey was convicted on three charges of lewd proposals to a child and a blackmail charge.

DISCLAIMER: The contents of the following story may be disturbing for some readers.

A disposition has been passed to Jan. 14 at the Tulsa County Courthouse, in a child porn, blackmail case, involving a man from Broken Arrow called, Dalton Michael Dorsey.

On Nov. 27, 2019, a mother reported to the Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) that around Nov. 24, 2019, her 15-year-old daughter had been forced to have sexual intercourse with Dorsey, who is now 25, according to a Tulsa County court document.

The document says the teenager and Dorsey reportedly met through an app called Hookup Dating, also known as HUD. The minor listed her age as 18 on the app but later admitted she was actually 15.

It goes on to say that Dorsey continued chatting with the girl and asked her to send nude photos of herself if they were going to, “hook up.” According to the court document, after the minor sent the photos, Dorsey texted the photos to his friend and told them she was 18.

Dorsey also sent sexually explicit photos and videos of himself to the 15-year-old, according to the document.

It also says that after a few days of connecting over the phone and FaceTime, the two agreed to meet. On two occasions Dorsey picked up the teen outside of her home and took her to his Broken Arrow apartment.

Despite the age difference, court documents state that the first time the two meet, Dorsey “performed some consensual sexual acts, but did not have sexual intercourse.”

The second time the teen visited Dorsey’s apartment, the court documents state digital penetration, “was consensual at first.” But, when the girl told Dosey to stop, he continued, according to court documents.

At one point Dorsey began choking her and she pleaded for him to stop, Dorsey responded by strangling her harder and telling her to, “shut the f%&* up,” according to the court document.

The document goes on to say that the following day, Dorsey sent text messages containing nude images of the teen on his couch, including images of her face while she was sleeping. Dorsey later told her that he had several video cameras in his apartment that had recorded everything they did.

The document also says, the next day, Dorsey sent the teen a text message stating, “come over tonight or I’m releasing the footage.” Instead, the victim reported Dorsey to the police and was taken to Hillcrest Medical Center for a sexual assault exam.

The court document stated that the SANE nurse discovered injuries consistent with strangulation and bruises on her body from Dorsey biting a pinching her. The court documents go on to state that the forensic analysis of both Dorsey’s and the teen’s phone, text messages, photos and videos were uncovered, corroborating the victim’s account.

Dorsey was initially charged with nine different counts. Process, procure, manufacture, sell or distribute child pornography, two counts of lewd or indecent proposal to a child, blackmail, using access to computers to violate Oklahoma Statutes, using technology to engage in sexual communication with a minor, lewd and indecent exposure to a child, procurement of child pornography, and rape in the 2nd degree of a female under 16, which was later dismissed on Feb. 26, 2021.

According to Oklahoma State Courts Network, Dorsey will be back in court on Jan.14, 2023, to decide the current status of this case..

©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.