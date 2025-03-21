The Brothers preview Allman Brothers Band tribute with performance video

Supergroup The Brothers will return to Madison Square Garden in April for another tribute to the Allman Brothers Band, and music fans are getting a little taste of what to expect.

The Brothers staged their first Allman Brothers tribute at MSG in 2020, and a performance video from that show was released Thursday. The clip shows the band performing "Trouble No More," a song originated by Muddy Waters and later recorded by the Allman Brothers Band. The clip features last surviving Allman Bothers founding member Jaimoe, along with later members Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks and others.

All three are set to return for the two new Brothers shows on April 15 and April 16. Also joining the lineup are ABB members Oteil Burbridge, Marc Quiñones and Chuck Leavell, as well as guests Joe Russo on drums, Reese Wynans on keyboards and Isaac Eady on drums.

The Brothers’ first show took place March 10, 2020, and lasted over four hours. The show was one of the last concerts at MSG before the concert industry was temporarily shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

