Bruce Dickinson meets former Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Di'Anno for first time

For the first time ever, Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson has met the band's former singer, Paul Di'Anno.

The two were introduced in person on Saturday while they were both in Croatia, where Di'Anno has been living. Dickinson stopped in the country while on tour supporting his new solo album, The Mandrake Project.

"This was an exceptional opportunity for the two icons of heavy metal music and the legendary singers of the band Iron Maiden to meet for the first time after almost half a century," says Di'Anno's manager, Stjepan Juras. "This is an exceptional night for the entire Iron Maiden community and for metal fans around the world, because it shows that Iron Maiden and everyone who was in that band, is one big family."

Video of the encounter was posted by Di'Anno's record label, Bravewords Records.

Di'Anno sang in Iron Maiden from 1978 to 1981 and was replaced by Dickinson.

