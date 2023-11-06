Bruce Dickinson announces new solo single, comic book series

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson's latest solo project will encompass not just an album but a comic book series, as well.

The first single from the album part of The Mandrake Project will be out December 1. It's called "Afterglow of Ragnarok," and as fans of Norse mythology — and Marvel movies — know, Ragnarok refers to the so-called Twilight of the Gods, when the world will be destroyed and gods like Loki, Odin and Thor will perish.

In a statement, Dickinson says, "It was important to set the tone of the project with this track. As befitting its title, it's a heavy song and there's a great big riff driving it … but there's also a real melody in the chorus that displays the light and shade that the rest of the album brings … and just wait until you see the video!"

The Mandrake Project is described as a "dark, adult story of power, abuse and a struggle for identity, set against the backdrop of scientific and occult genius." The album itself is due in 2024, as is the comic book series, comprised of 12 episodes that will eventually make up three graphic novels.

The vinyl 7-inch single version of "Afterglow of Ragnarok" will come with an eight-page comic prequel to The Mandrake Project. The flip side of the single features Dickinson's solo demo of the 2015 Iron Maiden song "If Eternity Should Fail."

The Mandrake Project will be Dickinson's first solo album since 2005's Tyranny Of Souls.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.