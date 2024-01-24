Bruce Dickinson shares new solo song, "Rain on the Graves"

BMG

By Josh Johnson

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson has shared a new song called "Rain on the Graves," a cut off his upcoming solo album, The Mandrake Project.

The track is accompanied by a six-minute video, in which Dickinson plays a preacher who makes a deal with the Devil, which, as is often the case, doesn't work out too well for him. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

The Mandrake Project, Dickinson's first solo effort in nearly 20 years, drops March 1. It also includes the single "Afterglow of Ragnarok."

Dickinson will launch an international solo tour in April.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!