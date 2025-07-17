Bruce Springsteen to be honored at the 2025 Academy Museum gala

Photo by Danny Clinch
By Jill Lances

Bruce Springsteen will be honored at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures annual fundraising gala this fall.

Springsteen, who won an Academy Award in 1994 for his song “Streets of Philadelphia,” is set to receive the inaugural Legacy Award, which “honors an artist whose body of work has inspired generations of storytellers and deeply influenced our culture.”

Springsteen will also perform at the event, which raises money to support the museum’s exhibitions, education initiatives and public programming.

Last year’s gala raised more than $11 million for the museum.

The fifth annual Academy Museum Gala, which will also honor actress Penélope Cruz, director Walter Salles and comedian Bowen Yang, will be held Oct. 18.

