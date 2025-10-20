Bruce Springsteen on facing his darkest moments in new film 'Deliver Me From Nowhere'

Bruce Springsteen attends the UK Premiere of 20th Century Studios' "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" during the 69th BFI London Film Festival on October 15, 2025 in London, England. (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for T)

Songwriting, Bruce Springsteen says in Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, is “a funny thing, it’s about searching for something ... something that’s going to give your life a little bit of meaning.”

That search — both artistic and deeply personal — is at the heart of the new film that dives into the rock legend’s battle with depression during the making of his 1982 album, Nebraska.

In an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America that aired on Monday, Springsteen reflected on revisiting some of the most painful chapters of his life.

“They tend to be the most interesting moments of your life,” Springsteen said. “At the end of the day, you know, when you're making your way through some sort of crucible, hopefully to come out the other side with some knowledge gained, some greater sense of self, and a story to tell.”

Directed by Scott Cooper, the film explores how the quiet, stripped-down Nebraska sessions became a lifeline for the artist.

“Scott did an incredible job of transposing the fundamental nature of the album into film,” Springsteen said.

When Stephanopoulos asked if he saw the movie as a story of what Cooper called “a neglected soul repairing himself through music,” Springsteen didn’t hesitate.

“Music was the first way that I really medicated my anxieties and my depression,” he said.

“I really knew what to do with those three hours onstage. It was the other 21 that were killing me, you know?” he added with a laugh.

Stephanopoulos then asked if, during those darkest moments, he ever believed he’d “merge whole.”

“No,” Springsteen replied. “In the middle of it, there's a lot of confusion, chaos and unsureness, you know? I think that I was very surprised when I had my initial whatever you'd like to call it, breakdown, anxiety attacks. I had, up to that point, been quite successful in using my musical meds and keeping myself relatively steady.”

“So it was very shocking to run into it where suddenly those things stopped working,” he said.

Portraying the music icon is The Bear star Jeremy Allen White, alongside Succession actor Jeremy Strong as longtime manager Jon Landau.

“They're such big shoes to fill, and I just wasn't sure,” White said of playing Springsteen. “I don't play guitar, I don't sing. I said, ‘Are you sure you don't wanna find a guy that can kinda do some of these things, you know?’”

Despite his hesitation, Springsteen said White was his first choice.

“There was something about the way Jeremy carried himself,” Springsteen said. “He was the first guy that I thought of.”

