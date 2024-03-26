Bruce Springsteen is the first international songwriter to be honored with fellowship from The Ivors Academy

Bruce Springsteen has been chosen as the next Academy Fellow of The Ivors Academy, the U.K. organization that presents The Ivor Novello Awards, which celebrate excellence in British and Irish songwriting.

Springsteen is now the first international songwriter to earn a fellowship, which is the highest honor handed out by the Ivors. He is being recognized for his “outstanding contribution to the craft of songwriting” and “his impact on the U.K.’s cultural landscape.”

“I’m proud to be the first international songwriter to be recognized by The Ivors Academy,” The Boss shares. “In addition to recognizing my songwriting, the award stands as a tribute to the fans and friends who have supported me and my work for the last fifty years.”

He adds, “This entire country has made me feel welcome every step of the way, and for this, I will always remain deeply appreciative.”

Springsteen is now the 27th Ivors Fellow. Other artists who have received the honor include Sting, Paul McCartney, Kate Bush, Elton John and Peter Gabriel.

To celebrate the new honor, Springsteen is releasing a limited edition vinyl of his upcoming compilation, The Best of Bruce Springsteen, in Jersey Devil Red through Amazon, which is the sponsor of The Ivors ceremony.

Springsteen will be presented with his honor at The Ivors, taking place May 23 in London. Nominees for the Ivor Novello Awards will be announced on April 23.

