Bruce Springsteen performs at 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' AFI Fest screening

Bruce Springsteen performs onstage during the AFI Los Angeles Premiere of 20th Century Studios' "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" at The TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California on October 22, 2025. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Bruce Springsteen continues to come out in support of his biopic, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

The Boss attended the AFI Fest opening screening of the film at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood alongside the film's director, Scott Cooper, and cast Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Odessa Young and others.

Springsteen also treated the audience to a post-screening performance of two songs: "Atlantic City," which is featured on Nebraska, the making of which is the subject of the film; and "Land of Hope and Dreams," from his 2012 album, Wrecking Ball.

He told the audience before he started performing, "I really love the people who made this film," and then joked, "This is my last night in the movie business, I'm sticking to music."

Deliver Me From Nowhere opens in theaters on Friday.

