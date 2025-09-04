Bruce Springsteen to release expanded edition of 'Nebraska' ahead of 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' release

The upcoming movie Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere follows Bruce Springsteen as he makes his 1982 solo album Nebraska, and to coincide with the release The Boss is treating fans to a new expanded edition of the album.

Nebraska '82: Expanded Edition, dropping Oct. 17, will feature lots of previously unreleased material, including the long-rumored "Electric Nebraska." There are also solo outtakes, including additional songs from Springsteen's original Nebraska home recordings that didn't make the album, as well as recordings from a 1982 solo studio session.

The set also features a 2025 remaster of the album, as well as a present-day recording of Springsteen performing Nebraska in its entirety at New Jersey's Count Basie Theatre, with the performance also included on Blu-ray.

Springsteen fans have been talking about the fabled "Electric Nebraska" for years and are now getting their first taste of it with a previously unreleased version of "Born in the U.S.A." from April 1982, featuring E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg and bassist Garry Tallent. While the song would go on to be the title track of Springsteen's seventh studio album, it was originally written alongside the other songs on Nebraska.

"We threw out the keyboards and played basically as a three-piece," Springsteen says of the performance. "It was kinda like punk rockabilly. We were trying to bring Nebraska into the electric world."

"Born in the U.S.A. (Electric Nebraska)" is available via digital outlets.

Nebraska '82: Expanded Edition will be released in four-LP plus Blu-ray and four-CD plus Blu-ray configurations.

The set will be released just one week before Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere hits theaters on Oct. 24. The film, directed by Scott Cooper, stars Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen and Jeremy Strong as his manager Jon Landau.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.