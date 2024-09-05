Bruce Springsteen 'Road Diary' documentary gets premiere date

The upcoming Bruce Springsteen and The E Street band tour documentary has a release date.

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, shot during the band's current reunion tour, will premiere on Hulu and Disney+ Oct. 25.

"Our new film Road Diary will take you on a journey from behind the scenes at rehearsals to shows that we performed all around the world this year," The Boss shared in a video on social media. "You'll get to experience a little bit of the fun and magic that we get to experience every night."

The caption of the post adds that the doc follows Springsteen and the band through “their one-of-a-kind preparation process and onto performances for tens-of-thousands across continents.”

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, directed by Springsteen's longtime collaborator Thom Zimny, is set to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, which runs Sept. 5-15.

In other Springsteen news ... the rocker and his wife, Patti Scialfa, are confirmed to perform at the 18th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit, happening Nov. 11 at David Geffen Hall at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York. The event, presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the New York Comedy Festival, will also feature appearances by comedians Jerry Seinfeld, Jon Stewart and Jim Gaffigan, as well as Norah Jones and DJ Questlove.

To date, Stand Up For Heroes has raised $84 million to help veterans and military families.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.