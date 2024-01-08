Bruce Springsteen gets Golden Globe shout-out from 'Poor Things' director

Bruce Springsteen may not have won a Golden Globe Sunday night, but he did attend the ceremony and even got a shout-out during the acceptance speech by director Yorgos Lanthimos, whose film Poor Things took home the award for Outstanding Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

As he took to the mic to accept his award, Yorgos looked at The Boss and shared, "I just wanted to speak to Bruce Springsteen the whole night," adding, "We have the same birthday, 23 of September. He's been my hero since I grew up."

Then, after thanking the studio behind the film and all the actors who worked on it, Springsteen got his very own thank you for “making me grow up the way that I did.”

Springsteen attended the show because his song "Addicted To Romance" from the movie She Came To Me was nominated for Best Original Song. It lost to the Barbie tune "What Was I Made For?" from Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.