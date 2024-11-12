Bruce Springsteen plays four-song set at 18th annual Stand Up For Heroes

Bruce Springsteen took a break from his Canadian tour to travel to New York and perform at the 18th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit Monday night at David Geffen Hall at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

According to setlist.fm, The Boss played a four-song acoustic set that included "The Power of Prayer," "Land of Hope and Dreams," "Dancing in the Dark" and "Long Walk Home."

Fan-shot video posted online shows that he called "Long Walk Home" “a small prayer for our country.” During his post-election show in Toronto on Nov. 6, he called the tune "a fighting prayer for my country."

In addition, as he's done in the past at Stand Up For Heroes, Bruce treated the audience to a few dirty jokes. According to Rolling Stone, they included jokes about a woman who takes her husband to a strip club where everyone knows him, and a guy who's surprised to find his girlfriend pregnant.

Stand Up For Heroes, with a lineup that also included Norah Jones and DJ Questlove, along with comedians Jim Gaffigan, Jon Stewart, Jerry Seinfeld and Mark Normand, raised over $29 million for the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which supports our nation’s veterans, service members and their families.

Springsteen is set to return to Canada on Wednesday with a show in Winnipeg. The Canadian leg of the tour wraps Nov. 22 in Vancouver.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.