Bruce Springsteen, Roger Daltrey & more discuss their voices in new book, 'The Singers Talk'

Some of today’s top musicians are opening up about their voices in a new book set for release this September.

The Singers Talk – The Greatest Singers of Our Time Discuss the One Thing They're Never Asked About: Their Voices features interviews with artists like Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks, Roger Daltrey, Chrissie Hynde, Michael Stipe, Brian Johnson, Dionne Warwick and more, all discussing one of the keys to what made them famous: their vocal chops.

Written by Jason Thomas Gordon, the lead singer and drummer for the Los Angeles-based rock band Kingsize, the book also discusses several famed voices that are no longer with us: Stevie Van Zandt talks about Little Richard, producer Butch Vig discusses Kurt Cobain, Nile Rodgers shares thoughts on David Bowie, Jimmy Iovine discusses Tom Petty and more.

The Singers Talk will be released September 5, with proceeds going to a good cause. All royalties will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which was founded by Gordon's grandfather, famed entertainer Danny Thomas.

The Singers Talk is available for preorder now.

