Bruce Springsteen confirms 'Tracks II: The Lost Albums' news is on the way

Bruce Springsteen has confirmed that the cryptic tease he posted on Tuesday had to do with the release of the long-awaited Tracks II.

Although he didn't share full details, The Boss' latest Instagram post reveals he will be sharing news of what he's calling Tracks II: The Lost Albums on Wednesday.

Springsteen first teased fans with news of an announcement by posting a recording session log from his Thrill Hill Recording company, with the date April 3 written on the top. Written on the document was the statement, “What was lost has now been found.” The name "Springsteen" is stamped at the bottom.

The original Tracks, released in 1998, was a four-disc set that contained 66 songs, comprised of single B-sides, demos and alternate versions of already-released material. Many of the songs on the set had never been released before.

A possible follow-up is something Springsteen has talked about in the past. When asked about it in 2022, he told Rolling Stone, "Yes. I have a box set of five unreleased albums that are basically post-1988."

The project was also teased in a December press release from his publicist, which noted, “Upcoming releases in 2025 will include a look back at Springsteen’s storied recording career, featuring never-before-heard material.”

