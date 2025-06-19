Bruce Springsteen planning to release new solo record in 2026

Bruce Springsteen fans can look forward to a new album next year. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, The Boss gave an update on what he's been working on, sharing, "I have a record finished."

Although he didn’t offer up too many details, he says, "It’s a solo record … I would imagine it will come out in ’26 sometime."

The Boss also reconfirmed previous reports that he's recorded a follow-up to 2022's Only the Strong Survive, which was filled with classic soul and R&B covers.

"It’s been finished for quite a while," he says. "The covers records are things I make for my own amusement and entertainment when I’m not writing. It was just a project that I had a lot of fun doing. And I love all that music, I love all those songs and those singers."

He adds, "So I do have another one, and there’s other covers things I’ve done that were not necessarily soul-related, so it’s another project."

Springsteen also set the record straight about the long-rumored all-band version of his 1982 solo album Nebraska, first insisting to the mag "it doesn't exist."

"We tried to do a few songs with the band for a few minor electric versions of Nebraska, maybe something else, I'm not sure," he says. "But that record simply doesn't exist."

But he later corrected himself, leaving a voice message for the journalist he talked to: "I checked our vault and there IS an electric Nebraska record, though it does not have the full album of songs."

