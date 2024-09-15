Bruce Springsteen makes surprise Sea.Hear.Now afterparty appearance at Asbury Park’s Stone Pony

Bruce Springsteen was one of the surprise guests at a Sea.Hear.Now afterparty in Asbury Park, New Jersey, the Asbury Park Press reports.

The rocker, who is set to headline Sea.Hear.Now with The E Street Band on Sunday, joined the Tangiers Blues Band show at the Stone Pony Saturday night. The band features photographer and Sea.Hear.Now co-founder Danny Clinch, with E Street Band saxophonist Jake Clemons and Robert Randolph also joining the performance as special guests.

According to the paper, Bruce played for about a half hour, joining the band for performances of “Lucille,” “Down the Road Apiece” and “Boom Boom.”

The Stone Pony was one of the many clubs Springsteen played early in his career, and to help the venue celebrate its 50th anniversary he recorded a tribute that was just shared on the venue's social media accounts.

“Here I am back where it all started — how does that happen?” Springsteen said. “Happy 50th anniversary Stone Pony — you made it! It's a miracle you're still here but I'm glad you are. Love to everybody!”

In addition to Springsteen, Sunday’s Sea.Hear.Now bill includes fellow Jersey natives The Gaslight Anthem, along with Trey Anastasio Band, Norah Jones, Kool and the Gang and more.

