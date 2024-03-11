Bruce Springsteen makes surprise appearance at John Mellencamp’s New Jersey show

Folks who came out to John Mellencamp’s concert at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Sunday, March 10, got quite a treat.

While Mellencamp was getting ready to perform his classic tune “Pink Houses,” he surprised fans by bringing out New Jersey’s favorite rocker Bruce Springsteen, who was dressed simply in a T-shirt and jeans.

Mellencamp shared footage of the performance on social media, which sees the two rockers trading off verses of the song and coming together for the chorus.

This certainly isn't the first time Mellencamp and Springsteen have performed together. In fact, Springsteen appeared on Mellencamp's 2022 album, Strictly a One-Eyed Jack, singing on the tune "Wasted Days." He also contributed guitar and background vocals on two other songs.

Mellencamp is currently on his Live and In Person tour, which hits Worcester, Massachusetts, on March 11. A complete list of dates can be found at mellencamp.com.

Springsteen is set to kick off the latest leg of his tour with the E Street Band on March 19 in Phoenix. For tour dates, check out brucespringsteen.net.

