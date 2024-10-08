Bruce Springsteen to appear at special screenings of new Road Diary doc

Bruce Springsteen is set to attend two special screenings of his upcoming documentary, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.
Billboard reports that the film will be part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Screening Series. Two special screenings being held in New York and Los Angeles, both of which will feature a conversation with Springsteen, his manager Jon Landau and the film's director, Thom Zimny, moderated by RRHOF chairman John Sykes.
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band debuts Oct. 25 on Hulu and Disney+. Springsteen is also set to sit down for a conversation with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos for the primetime special Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets, airing Oct. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the following day on Hulu and Disney+.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.