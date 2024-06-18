Bruce Springsteen includes three tour debuts on final night in Madrid

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band wrapped a three-night stand in Madrid Monday night, treating fans to three tour debuts.

According to setlist.fm, after opening the show with "Lonesome Day," Bruce broke out the Born in the U.S.A. track "Cover Me" for the first time on the tour, marking the first time he's performed the song since 2017.

Later in the show he offered up the tour debut of the Tracks song "My Love Will Not Let You Down," as well as another Born in the U.S.A. song, "Working on the Highway."

Of course, the set included plenty of Springsteen classics, like “Born To Run,” “Dancing in the Dark,” “Born in the U.S.A.” and “Tenth Avenue Freeze Out,” as well as “Hungry Heart,” “Thunder Road” and “Bobby Jean.”

Next up, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band bring their tour to Barcelona for two nights starting Thursday. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

