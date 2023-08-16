Bruce Springsteen calls in sick: Philadelphia shows postponed

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band just kicked off the second leg of their North American tour, but they've already run into a problem.

Springsteen announced on social media that his upcoming shows at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed because he has "taken ill." The post adds, "We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows."

The latest leg of the Springsteen tour launched with a two-night stand at Chicago's Wrigley Field on August 9 and 11. His next scheduled stop is at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on August 24 and 26. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.