Bruce Springsteen calls in sick: Philadelphia shows postponed

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band just kicked off the second leg of their North American tour, but they've already run into a problem.

Springsteen announced on social media that his upcoming shows at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed because he has "taken ill."  The post adds, "We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows."

The latest leg of the Springsteen tour launched with a two-night stand at Chicago's Wrigley Field on August 9 and 11. His next scheduled stop is at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on August 24 and 26. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!