Bruce Springsteen shares 'Tracks II' cut 'Faithless' from unreleased movie soundtrack

Bruce Springsteen is sharing another song from his upcoming box set, Tracks II: The Lost Albums.

The latest is "Faithless," the title track from a previously unreleased film soundtrack for a movie that never got made. The 11-song album was recorded between Springsteen's Devils & Dust tour in November 2005 and the April 2006 release of We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions, his album dedicated to the music of folk singer Pete Seeger.

"'Faithless' was a piece of work I took (on commission) for a spiritual Western film that was preparing to be made around 2004," The Boss shared on Instagram about the album. "In Hollywood, I have found, you can disappear into 'development' for long periods of time, so I thought I would release these now and let you hear my results of this interesting project."

Songs on the album were mostly recorded by Springsteen on his own, although touring members of The E Street Band -- Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Curtis King, Jr., Michelle Moore and Ada Dyer -- appear on the album, as does Springsteen's wife Patti Scialfa and his kids Evan and Sam Springsteen.

"Faithless" is now available via digital outlets.

Tracks II: The Lost Albums, will be released June 27, and is available for preorder now. It features seven previously unheard Springsteen records, including 83 songs, all of which were originally recorded between 1983 and 2018. Of those songs, 82 have never been released before and 74 have never been heard before.

