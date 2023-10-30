Bruce Springsteen helps induct wife Patti Scialfa into the New Jersey Hall of Fame

Bruce Springsteen was on hand to help celebrate his wife Patti Scialfa's induction into the New Jersey Hall of Fame on Sunday, October 29, People reports.

"I met Patti at Stone Pony. Where else? She was sitting in with the house band, Cats on a Smooth Surface, and I heard that voice of hers and I wondered, 'Who is that girl?' I went to find out," Springsteen told the audience at the 15th annual induction ceremony at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. "We went out for cheeseburgers at The Inkwell in my '60 Corvette and the die was set for many cheeseburgers to come."

Scialfa joined the E Street Band in 1984; the pair went on to marry in 1991 and have three children. Springsteen called his wife “a street-smart, fascinating, lovely, sexy, beautiful redhead with a sound completely her own,” adding, “So this is long-deserved, I love her. She's a Jersey girl through and through.”

In accepting the award, Scialfa noted, “That was like really a lot of compliments, all in a row.” She joked, “I'm going to record him ... saying this before I go to sleep or ask him to say it again.”

Springsteen was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame in 2008.

