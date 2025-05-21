Bruce Springsteen releases live EP, complete with anti-Trump introductions

Bruce Springsteen made headlines when he used the opening night of his European tour to criticize the Trump administration, sparking an angry response from President Donald Trump. Now, Springsteen has released a live EP documenting those moments.

Available now on all streaming services, the Land of Hope & Dreams EP was recorded live in Manchester, England, on May 14. It features four songs, as well as two introductions: In the first, which came before a performance of the song "Land of Hope & Dreams," he said that America was "in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration" and asked fans to "raise your voices against the authoritarianism, and let freedom ring."

In the second introduction, which came before the song "My City of Ruins," Bruce said, among other things, "In America, they are persecuting people for using their right to free speech and voicing their dissent. This is happening now."

He added, "A majority of our elected representatives have failed to protect the American people from the abuses of an unfit president and a rogue government."

In addition to "My City of Ruins" and "Land of Hope & Dreams," the EP also includes performances of the songs "Long Walk Home" and Springsteen's cover of Bob Dylan's "Chimes of Freedom."

