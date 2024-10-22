Bruce Springsteen to perform at “When We Vote We Win” rallies for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

Bruce Springsteen has already endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz, but now he’s doing more to try to get them to the White House.

Rolling Stone reports that The Boss is set to perform at two "When We Vote We Win" rallies for the pair: Oct. 24 in Atlanta and Oct. 28 in Philadelphia. Both will feature President Barack Obama.

The mag quotes a senior campaign official, who says additional "When We Vote We Win” rallies will be announced at a later date, although there's no confirmation that Springsteen will be a part of those.

The Boss announced his endorsement of the Harris/Walz ticket on Oct. 3, sharing that what they stand for is "the vision of America I've been consistently writing about for 55 years." He also took aim at former President Donald Trump, calling him "the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime," suggesting he doesn't understand "what it means to be deeply American."

He called the upcoming election “one of the most consequential elections in our nation’s history," adding, “Perhaps not since the Civil War has this great country felt as politically, spiritually and emotionally divided as it does at this moment. It doesn’t have to be this way.”

