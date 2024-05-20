Bruce Springsteen releases Songs from Around the World, Volume 2 live playlist

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are currently on tour overseas, so it only seems fitting that the latest installment in The Boss' live series would be a playlist of international performances.

The Live Series: Songs from Around the World, Volume 2 features Springsteen performances from international tour stops over the course of his career. The 15-song playlist includes performances of "Growin' Up," performed in London, November 24, 1975; "Tunnel of Love," performed in Stockholm, July 3, 1988; "Darkness on the Edge of Town," performed in Dublin, May 7, 2023; and "Human Touch," performed in Barcelona, April 8, 2023.

There are also deeper cuts, including “Brothers Under The Bridge,” performed in Nice, France, May 18, 1997; “From Small Things (Big Things One Day Come),” performed at The Hague, June 14, 2016; and "None But The Brave," performed in Zürich, July 3, 2016.

Up next, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band bring their tour to Sunderland, England, on May 22. They launch the next U.S. leg of the tour on August 15 in Pittsburgh. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

