Bruce Springsteen returns to the chart thanks to Zach Bryan, makes Hot Country Songs chart debut

Billboard reports that the pair's collaboration, "Sandpaper," debuts at #26 on the Hot Country Songs chart, marking The Boss' first appearance on the country chart. The tune also debuts at #71 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, which is Springsteen's first time on the singles chart since February 2009, when "Working on a Dream" debuted at #95.
"Sandpaper," from Bryan's new album The Great American Bar Scene, has similarities to Springsteen's Born in the U.S.A. classic "I'm On Fire," a #6 hit for The Boss. The pair first performed the tune together in concert back in March when Springsteen flew from San Diego to join Bryan onstage at his concert at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.
