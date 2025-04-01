Bruce Springsteen posts cryptic tease: ‘What was lost has now been found’

Looks like Bruce Springsteen is trying to tell us something.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer shared a cryptic post on social media that suggests he's set to reveal some news on Thursday.

The post featured a recording session log from Springsteen's Thrill Hill Recording company, with the date April 3 written on the top. Written on the document is the statement, “What was lost has now been found.” The name "Springsteen" is stamped at the bottom.

Whatever he's teasing, fans seem excited. Many are speculating in the comments that he'll be announcing Tracks 2, a sequel to his 1998 box set of never-before-released demos, alternative tracks and more. However, some seem hopeful for an electric version of his 1982 acoustic album, Nebraska.

Others are just excited for whatever it is, with one person commenting, “Oh my God, I’m having a heart attack now.”

The tease comes as Springsteen is getting ready to hit the road again. He and the E Street Band will kick off a U.K. and European tour on May 14 in Manchester, England. A complete list of dates can be found at BruceSpringsteen.net.

