Bruce Springsteen Archives Center to hold 'Tracks II: The Lost Albums' listening part

By Jill Lances

Some lucky Bruce Springsteen fans in New Jersey are going to get a chance to hear The Boss' upcoming Tracks II: The Lost Albums box set before it's officially released.

The Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music at Monmouth University in Monmouth, New Jersey, is holding a Tracks II advance listening party on Thursday, one day before the box set comes out.

The event will give attendees a chance to hear selections from Tracks II, which is made up of seven previously unheard Springsteen records: LA Garage Sessions '83, Streets of Philadelphia Sessions, Faithless, Somewhere North of Nashville, Inyo, Twilight Hours and Perfect World. It features 83 songs, all of which were originally recorded between 1983 and 2018.

The listening party is free, although those interested do need to register in advance. One attendee will win two tickets to a Sept. 5 Archives Center event with longtime Springsteen collaborator and director Thom Zimny, taking place at Monmouth's Pollak Theatre.

Tracks II: The Lost Albums will be released digitally, and as limited-edition nine-LP and seven-CD sets. The physical copies come with packaging for each previously unreleased record, along with a 100-page hardcover book with rare archival photos, liner notes, a personal introduction from Springsteen and more.

In addition, Springsteen will release Lost and Found: Selections from the Lost Albums, featuring 20 songs from the collection, as a single CD and two-LP set.

Tracks II: The Lost Albums is available for preorder now.

