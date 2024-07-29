Bruce Springsteen revisits 1999 E Street Band reunion tour with new playlist

In 1999, after an 11-year break, Bruce Springsteen reunited with The E Street Band for a yearlong tour, and now The Boss is looking back on the trek.

"It was not a reunion but a revival," Springsteen said of the tour. Now fans are getting to experience that with the release of the new 20-song Amazon playlist Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band – The Reunion Tour '99, featuring live performances from the tour.

The playlist includes several songs from a July 15, 1999, show at New Jersey’s Continental Airlines Arena, including “Born To Run,” “The Promised Land," “Land of Hopes and Dreams,” “Backstreets” and “Murder Incorporated," as well as “Thunder Road” and “I Wanna Be With You” from a July 18 show at the same venue.

There’s also “Badlands,” “The Promise,” “The Ties That Bind” and “For You” live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Oct. 23, plus “Prove It All Night,” “Two Hearts,” “Streets of Philadelphia,” “Point Blank” and “Incident on 57th Street” from Philly’s First Union Center on Sept. 30 and “If I Should Fall Behind,” “Atlantic City” and “Take ‘Em As They Come” from Chicago’s United Center on Sept. 30.

The Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band reunion tour kicked off April 9, 1999, in Barcelona, Spain. The U.S. dates launched July 15 with a 15-night stand at Continental Airlines Arena in New Jersey. The whole tour wrapped with a 10-night stand at New York’s Madison Square Garden, with the final show happening July 1, 2000.

Since 1999, Bruce has gone on several tours with The E Street Band and just wrapped the European leg of their most recent tour on Sunday in London. The next U.S. leg kicks off Aug. 15 in Pittsburgh.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.