Bruce Springsteen featured on new album from singer Joe Ely

Bruce Springsteen is lending his voice to a new song from singer, songwriter and guitarist Joe Ely. The tune, "Odds of the Blues," will be featured on Ely's new album, Driven To Drive, due out August 2.
You can listen to "Odds of the Blues" now via digital outlets.
This isn't the first time Springsteen and Ely have worked together. Bruce previously appeared on songs on Ely's 1995 album, Letter To Laredo, including the tune "All Just to Get to You." They've also performed together over the years, with Ely recalling one memorable performance.
Driven to Drive is available for preorder now.
