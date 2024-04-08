Bruce Springsteen wraps LA stand with four tour debuts and guest Tom Morello

Bruce Springsteen wrapped his two-night stand at Los Angeles' Kia Forum with a show that included four tour debuts and one special guest, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello.

According to setlist.fm, the 31-song set kicked off with the Nebraska track "Open All Night," marking not only the song's tour debut, but the first time Bruce has performed it since 2014. Later in the show, Springsteen took a sign request from the audience, performing The River track "Sherry Darling," which was another tour debut.

Morello came out to join Springsteen for two songs: “American Skin (41 Shots)” and “The Ghost of Tom Joad,” both of which were tour debuts. It was the first time Bruce played “American Skin” with the E Street Band since 2017 and his first time playing “Tom Joad” with the band since 2016.

This isn't the first time Morello has played with Springsteen. In fact, in 2013, he toured with The Boss on the Wrecking Ball tour, filling in for guitarist Steven Van Zandt, who was busy filming his TV show Lilyhammer. Morello is also quite familiar with "Tom Joad," having covered it with Rage for their 2000 album, Renegades.

Springsteen and the E Street Band are now heading to the East Coast, with their next show happening April 12 in Uncasville, Connecticut. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

In other Springsteen news, The Boss made another Curb Your Enthusiasm cameo, this time on the series finale, which aired Sunday, April 7. The episode had Larry David on trial for violating Georgia's Election Integrity Act, with The Boss testifying that Larry "maliciously" gave him COVID, which happened in last week's episode.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.