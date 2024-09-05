Bruce Springsteen documentaries to be highlighted during upcoming event at Springsteen Archives

Springsteen on Screen: From the Vault with Thom Zimny will take place Sept. 28 as part of a celebration of The Boss' upcoming 75th birthday, which is Sept. 23.
He'll also show footage from the many films he's made with The Boss, including 2001's Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band: Live in New York City; the 2018 Netflix film Springsteen on Broadway; and the 2020 documentary about the making of Letter To You. He'll also show a preview of the Hulu documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, set to debut on Oct. 25.
The event will take place at the Pollak Theatre on the campus of Monmouth University in Monmouth, New Jersey. Tickets go on sale Monday at 12 p.m.
