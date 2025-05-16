Bruce Springsteen labeled 'jerk' by Trump following criticism during tour kickoff

Bruce Springsteen's criticism of President Donald Trump's administration during his Land of Hope and Dreams tour kickoff in England on Wednesday has drawn a response from the president himself.

As previously reported, The Boss told the Manchester crowd, "In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, and has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration."

He continued, "Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to rise with us, raise your voices against the authoritarianism and let freedom ring."

On Friday, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to write, "I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States."

"Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he's not a talented guy," Trump continued, while labeling Springsteen a "pushy, obnoxious JERK."

"This dried out 'prune' of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that's just 'standard fare,'" Trump wrote.

Springsteen's tour continues with a second show in Manchester on Saturday.

