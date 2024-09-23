Bruce Springsteen turns 75: A look at his most memorable albums

Although it may be hard to believe when you see him headlining three-hour concerts, Bruce Springsteen is celebrating his 75th birthday Monday. In honor of the milestone, here’s a look at The Boss’ most memorable albums:

Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. – Released Jan. 5, 1974, the album was Springsteen's debut and was named one of the greatest debut albums of all time by Rolling Stone.

Key Tracks: “Blinded By The Light,” “Spirit in the Night,” “Growin’ Up”

Born to Run - Released Aug. 25, 1975, Springsteen's third studio album peaked at #3 and helped Springsteen garner mainstream success. It went on to be a massive hit for the New Jersey rocker and has been certified seven-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Key Tracks: “Born to Run,” “Thunder Road,” “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out”

The River – Released Oct. 17, 1980, The River was Springsteen's fifth studio album and his only double album to date. It was Bruce's first #1 album and contained his first top 10 hit, "Hungry Heart."

Key Tracks: “Hungry Heart,” “The River,” “Out in the Street,” “Sherry Darling”

Nebraska - Released Sept. 30, 1982, Nebraska featured 10 acoustic songs Springsteen originally recorded as demos on a four-track recorder. He'd planned to rerecord them with the E Street Band but instead released them as a solo acoustic record. The album was a critical darling and peaked at #3 on the chart.

Key Tracks: “Atlantic City,” “Reason to Believe,” “Johnny 99"

Born in the U.S.A. – Released June 4, 1984, Born in the U.S.A. would help turn Springsteen into a global superstar, with over 30 million copies sold worldwide. It spent seven weeks at #1, produced seven top 10 singles and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2015.

Key Tracks: “Born in the U.S.A.,” "Dancing in the Dark," “Cover Me,” “Glory Days,” “I’m on Fire,” "I’m Goin’ Down,” "My Hometown"

The Rising – Released July 30, 2002, The Rising was filled with songs Springsteen wrote in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks. The album was released to widespread critical acclaim and became another #1.

Key Tracks: “The Rising,” “My City of Ruins,” “Lonesome Day,” “Mary’s Place”

