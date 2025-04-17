Bruce Springsteen releases ‘Blind Spot’ from 'Tracks II'

Bruce Springsteen has shared another preview of his upcoming box set Tracks II: The Lost Albums.

The Boss has released the song "Blind Spot," off the set's Streets of Philadelphia Sessions album, which features 10 tracks recorded around the time Springsteen wrote the Oscar-winning tune "Streets of Philadelphia." For fans, the album has been known as Springsteen's so-called "loops record."

According to the press release, the album "found Springsteen exploring an interest in the rhythms of mid-1990s contemporary music, and particularly West Coast hip-hop." Springsteen himself recorded most of the instruments on the record, although he had help from his 1992-1993 touring band along with wife Patti Scialfa, Soozie Tyrell and Lisa Lowell.

"Blind Spot," available now via digital outlets, is described as a song exploring "doubt and betrayal in relationships."

“That was just the theme that I locked in on at that moment,” Springsteen shares. “I don’t really know why. Patti and I, we were having a great time in California. But sometimes if you lock into one song you like, then you follow that thread. I had ‘Blind Spot,’ and I followed that thread through the rest of the record.”

Tracks II: The Lost Albums, will be released June 27, and is available for preorder now. It features seven previously unheard Springsteen records --- LA Garage Sessions '83, Streets of Philadelphia Sessions, Faithless, Somewhere North of Nashville, Inyo, Twilight Hours, and Perfect World -- featuring 83 songs, all of which were originally recorded between 1983 and 2018. Of those songs, 82 have never been released before and 74 have never been heard before.

