Bruce Springsteen releases 'Adelita' from 'Tracks II: The Lost Albums'

Bruce Springsteen is offering up another preview of his upcoming box set, Tracks II: The Lost Albums.

The latest is the song "Adelita," from the album Inyo, described as a "ten-song thematic collection set throughout the border states of California and Texas (plus one detour to New Jersey)."

"Inyo was a record I wrote in California during long drives along the California aqueduct, up through Inyo County on my way to Yosemite or Death Valley," The Boss shares. "I was enjoying that kind of writing so much. [On The Ghost Of Tom Joad tour] I would go home to the hotel room at night and continue to write in that style because I thought I was going to follow up The Ghost of Tom Joad with a similar record, but I didn't. That's where Inyo came from. It's one of my favorites."

"Adelita," inspired by female soldiers in Mexico who helped fight for the country's independence, is available now.

Tracks II: The Lost Albums is due out June 27 and is available for preorder. It features seven previously unheard Springsteen records, featuring 83 songs, all of which were originally recorded between 1983 and 2018.

Springsteen and the E Street Band are currently on the Land of Hope and Dreams tour in Europe. The tour hits Marseille, France, on Saturday. A complete list of dates can be found at BruceSpringsteen.net.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.