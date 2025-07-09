Bruce Springsteen’s 'Tracks II' makes 'Billboard' chart debut

Bruce Springsteen's latest box set, Tracks II: The Lost Albums, has landed in the top 10 on two Billboard charts.

The set, featuring seven unreleased albums, debuted at #7 on both the Top Album Sales and Americana/Folk Albums charts. The Boss moved 13,000 equivalent album units of Tracks II in its first week, 10,000 of which were in traditional album sales.

Over on the Billboard 200, Tracks II debuted at #68, making it Springsteen's 44th entry on that chart.

Also making its chart debut is the compilation Lost and Found: Selections From the Lost Albums, featuring highlights from Tracks II, which debuted at #22 on the Americana/Folk Albums chart.

Released June 27, Tracks II: The Lost Album features 83 songs, all of which were originally recorded between 1983 and 2018. Of those songs, 82 have never been released before and 74 have never been heard before.

The set is the follow-up to the box set Tracks, which was released in 1998. Springsteen has already indicated that he has enough material for Tracks III, telling the New York Times in June that it was finished and contains "five full albums of music."

