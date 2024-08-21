Bryan Adams dropping “War Machine” video Friday

The rocker shared a tease of the clip on social media with the caption, "You better watch out…23rd August #warmachine," revealing it's a video for "War Machine," his take on one of two songs he co-wrote in the '80s with Jim Vallance and Gene Simmons for KISS.
Earlier in August, Adams dropped his version of the other song he co-wrote for KISS, "Rock and Roll Hell." Both tracks appeared on KISS' 1982 album, Creatures of the Night.
Adams' versions will be released as a limited-edition double A-side 7-inch single on Aug. 30 and are available for preorder now at bryanadams.com.
