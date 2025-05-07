Bryan Adams drops video for 'Never Let You Go,' featuring Elizabeth Hurley

Bryan Adams has shared another song from his upcoming album Roll with the Punches, and has recruited actress/model Elizabeth Hurley for the video.

The rocker just debuted the video for the single "Never Let You Go," which is set in an amusement park at night with rides that are all lit up in neon. The clip has Adams and Hurley riding a roller coaster together, and is cut with footage of Adams performing against the backdrop of the park.

Roll with the Punches, due out in August, is the "Run to You" singer's first album since 2022's So Happy It Hurts. He has already released two other songs from the record, "Make Up Your Mind" and the title track.

Adams is set to launch his Roll with the Punches North American tour in September. It will first hit Canada starting Sept. 11 in Kamloops, British Columbia, with U.S. dates, featuring Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo as special guests, kicking off Oct. 25 in Uncasville, Connecticut, and running through Nov. 26 in Minneapolis.

A complete list of dates can be found at BryanAdams.com.

