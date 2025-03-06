Bryan Adams releases new 'Roll With the Punches' single, ‘Make Up Your Mind’

Badams Music Limited
By Jill Lances

Bryan Adams is giving fans another preview of his upcoming album, Roll With the Punches.

The rocker just released the new track "Make Up Your Mind," which he says is a "song is about making the decision in a relationship to either move forwards together or finally move on."

He adds, “If you’ve ever questioned the past, yearned for another shot, or felt the bittersweet sting of 'what if,' this song is for you.”

"Make Up Your Mind" is the second song Adams has released from Roll With the Punches, following the title track, which he shared in February.

Roll With the Punches, the "Run To You" singer's 16th studio album, is expected out later this year.

Next up, Adams is set to launch a residency at the Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, with shows running until March 14. A complete list of dates can be found at BryanAdams.com.

