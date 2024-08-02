Bryan Adams releases his take on a song he co-wrote for KISS

Both tracks appeared on KISS' 1982 album, Creatures of the Night. Adams says at the time he was a "22-year-old struggling songwriter," noting he was "thrilled" at the opportunity to write for KISS.
To coincide with the release of "Rock and Roll Hell," Adams has dropped a new video for the tune, which was shot on the roof of London's famed Royal Albert Hall, where Adams wrapped a three-night residency back in May.
"Rock and Roll Hell" and "War Machine" are being released as a limited-edition double A-side 7-inch single. The single is available for preorder now at bryanadams.com.
